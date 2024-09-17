Tropical depression expected to enter South China Sea, strengthen into storm

Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a tropical depression over the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) is moving westward and is forecast to intensify into a typhoon.
As of 1 am on Tuesday, the depression was situated east of Luzon Island in the Philippines with wind speeds of 50-61km per hour.
It is expected to strengthen into a storm by Wednesday as it heads towards the northern East Sea, about 420km east of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands).
By Thursday, the storm would intensify further, with wind speeds of up to 89km per hour. Disaster risk warnings remain at level three.
In the next 48-72 hours, the storm may shift west-northwest, bringing strong winds of up to 74km per hour and rough seas, particularly in the eastern waters of the northern East Sea.
Waves are expected to reach 3-5 metres, posing a significant threat to vessels in the region.
Heavy rain has already affected Thanh Hoa and Dak Nong provinces, with some areas recording up to 50mm of rain.
The risk of flash floods and landslides is high, particularly in steep areas.
A disaster warning is in place for these provinces, with continued rain expected on Tuesday, and rainfall reaching up to 70mm in some locations.
Residents are urged to be cautious, as flash floods and landslides could disrupt traffic and damage infrastructure.
Viet Nam is still reeling from the aftermath of the super typhoon Yagi, the country's third storm this year, as well as the fatal landslides and flooding that followed. To date, the disaster has cost Viet Nam over $1.6 billion in damages, while 329 people were killed or gone missing.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network