Tropical depression expected to enter South China Sea, strengthen into storm

Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a tropical depression over the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) is moving westward and is forecast to intensify into a typhoon.

As of 1 am on Tuesday, the depression was situated east of Luzon Island in the Philippines with wind speeds of 50-61km per hour.

It is expected to strengthen into a storm by Wednesday as it heads towards the northern East Sea, about 420km east of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands).