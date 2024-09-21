Malaysian King weeps discussing late son during meeting with Xi Jinping

Sultan Ibrahim, who is in China on a four-day state visit that began on Sept 19, shed tears when he mentioned Tunku Abdul Jalil Iskandar Ibrahim to Xi during their meeting on Sept 20 at the Great Hall of The People.

The King expressed gratitude to China for assisting the late prince in undergoing a liver transplant at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in the southern province of Guangdong on Dec 10, 2014.

The fourth of six siblings, Tunku Abdul Jalil was battling stage four liver cancer. Although the operation was successful, he eventually died a year later at the age of 25.