Singapore Navy commissions first two Invincible-class submarines

The RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable were commissioned by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a ceremony on Sept 24, marking a new chapter for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), which had previously operated only second-hand submarines acquired from Sweden.

The latest submarines, built to the RSN’s specifications by Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), are more capable and manoeuvrable than earlier generations of RSN submarines, without requiring a larger crew.

“They are quieter, more durable and better armed than anything we’ve had before,” said PM Wong at the ceremony.

In his commissioning speech, Wong said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must continue to evolve if it is to be a strong and credible deterrent, and this includes systematic and sustained efforts to improve the SAF’s capabilities.

The RSN is at the forefront of this transformation, having gone from a fleet with two wooden boats in 1967 to today’s highly sophisticated and integrated naval force.

“As a maritime nation, Singapore’s survival and prosperity depend on free and unimpeded movement over the seas,” said Wong, who is also Finance Minister. “The RSN plays a critical role in keeping our sea lines open and secure.”