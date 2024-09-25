Singapore Navy commissions first two Invincible-class submarines

The RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable were commissioned by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a ceremony on Sept 24, marking a new chapter for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), which had previously operated only second-hand submarines acquired from Sweden.
The latest submarines, built to the RSN’s specifications by Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), are more capable and manoeuvrable than earlier generations of RSN submarines, without requiring a larger crew.
“They are quieter, more durable and better armed than anything we’ve had before,” said PM Wong at the ceremony.
In his commissioning speech, Wong said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must continue to evolve if it is to be a strong and credible deterrent, and this includes systematic and sustained efforts to improve the SAF’s capabilities.
The RSN is at the forefront of this transformation, having gone from a fleet with two wooden boats in 1967 to today’s highly sophisticated and integrated naval force.
“As a maritime nation, Singapore’s survival and prosperity depend on free and unimpeded movement over the seas,” said Wong, who is also Finance Minister. “The RSN plays a critical role in keeping our sea lines open and secure.”
The commissioning of RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable comes a decade after Singapore first announced in 2013 that it had placed an order for two diesel-electric submarines – then designated as the Type 218SG by TKMS – with another two ordered in 2017.
It also marks 25 years since Singapore bought and modernised its first four submarines from the Royal Swedish Navy, which the RSN renamed as the Challenger class.
From there, the RSN made steady, strategic and long-term investments to upgrade its capabilities in both hardware and its people, learning from others while adapting best practices to its local context, said Wong.
This journey typifies the SAF and Singapore’s approach to improving itself and fitting new capabilities into the wider system, such that together, the effect is greater than the sum of its parts, PM Wong added, as he paid tribute to the Republic’s submarine pioneers.
“Over the years, our submariners gained the experience and expertise to build more robust capabilities,” he said.
“Today, we stand confident not just to procure new-build submarines, but also to customise them to meet our specific operational requirements.”
Colonel Fong Chi Onn, commander of the RSN’s 7th flotilla, said that the Invincible-class bespoke requirements come from the navy’s years of experience operating submarines in local and regional waters.
Among the factors that were accounted for during the design of the submarines is the increased salinity and warmth of local waters, he noted.
An Invincible-class submarine measures 70m in length and displaces 2,000 tons. It is powered by lead acid batteries during underwater operations, while diesel engines propel the boat on the surface and charge its batteries.
The Ministry of Defence has said that the new submarines have state-of-the-art capabilities, which include more automation and 50 per cent more underwater endurance than its earlier Archer-class submarines, which have a reported endurance of six weeks.
The boats also have improved ergonomics that better account for the build of Singaporeans. For instance, screens for operators’ consoles are placed at more comfortable heights than the earlier Challenger-class and Archer-class submarines, while valves and controls are also more easily reached.
They have also been designed from the outset to accommodate female submariners among a crew of 28, and improved accommodation facilities mean submariners no longer have to share bunks.
Wong said the SAF will continue to incorporate new capabilities in the years ahead to ensure it is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. These include F-35 stealth planes which are expected to arrive from 2026, as well as next-generation howitzers that will sharpen the SAF’s artillery capabilities.
As modern warfare evolves to include the realms of cyberspace and technology, so will the SAF, PM Wong added at the ceremony, which was also attended by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Chief of Navy Sean Wat and other senior defence officials.
“We, too, are preparing for these new frontiers, including by developing autonomous capabilities, and equipping our soldiers to handle threats in the digital domain,” said Wong.
The two remaining Invincible-class submarines, Illustrious and Inimitable, were launched in Germany in December 2022 and April 2024, respectively, and are expected to arrive in Singapore by 2028.
Mike Yeo
The Straits Times
Asia News Network