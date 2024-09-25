Gunfight erupts during online scam crackdown in Myanmar, over 400 arrested

On September 23, authorities detained 43 Chinese nationals and over 400 Myanmar nationals involved in online scams.

During the operation, a group of Chinese scammers, dressed in rented People's Militia uniforms and armed, opened fire on military and police personnel conducting the inspection, resulting in a gunfight.

"It seems like China had informed Myanmar about these online scammers. On September 23, the city was locked down, and inspections were carried out in homes, offices, and hotels near the China-Myanmar border. During a second inspection near Myit Shwe Li and the Rice Office near the Mingalar Muse nine-story building, a group disguised in militia uniforms began shooting at authorities. I saw the gunfight from my house, and then the military was called in to detain them. At first, I thought it was fighting, but later I saw Chinese nationals and Myanmar workers being loaded into trucks. Some were injured," said a woman living near Mingalar Muse, sharing her eyewitness account with Eleven Media Group (EMG).