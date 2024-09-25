Gunfight erupts during online scam crackdown in Myanmar, over 400 arrested

On September 23, authorities detained 43 Chinese nationals and over 400 Myanmar nationals involved in online scams.
During the operation, a group of Chinese scammers, dressed in rented People's Militia uniforms and armed, opened fire on military and police personnel conducting the inspection, resulting in a gunfight.
"It seems like China had informed Myanmar about these online scammers. On September 23, the city was locked down, and inspections were carried out in homes, offices, and hotels near the China-Myanmar border. During a second inspection near Myit Shwe Li and the Rice Office near the Mingalar Muse nine-story building, a group disguised in militia uniforms began shooting at authorities. I saw the gunfight from my house, and then the military was called in to detain them. At first, I thought it was fighting, but later I saw Chinese nationals and Myanmar workers being loaded into trucks. Some were injured," said a woman living near Mingalar Muse, sharing her eyewitness account with Eleven Media Group (EMG).
According to EMG, six individuals were injured during the arrests. In total, around 400 Myanmar workers, 40 Chinese men, and three women were detained. Unconfirmed reports suggest the total number of detainees could be as high as 800.
EMG contacted local authorities and spokespersons in Muse District for confirmation, but no official comments were provided.
Circulating videos show the gunfight, with some civilians caught in the crossfire. Many residents were seen hiding in safe locations.
Some of the arrested Chinese nationals were taken to the Mingalar Muse nine-story building in trucks, where they were temporarily detained.
On September 24, Chinese officials arrived in Muse Township, and border checkpoints were tightened. Inspections and arrests of Chinese nationals involved in illegal online scam operations continued in various neighbourhoods, with further investigations underway under electronic laws.
Muse Township, located just across the border from China, has long been a hotspot for gambling, drug trafficking, arms trading, and human trafficking, often orchestrated by Chinese nationals with local backing.
The region, rife with military and political tensions in northern Shan State, also frequently witnesses kidnappings and robberies by armed groups.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network