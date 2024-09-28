Thailand to legalize undocumented workers, children from four countries

It is included in three points agreed by the Thai Cabinet Ministers meeting on September 24 held at the request of the Foreign Workers Management Committee.

The three points that the Thai government agreed to be the undocumented citizens of Myanmar, Laos, Cambodian and Vietnamese citizens to register as new workers and allow their accompanying children under 18 to stay legally in Thailand. For workers whose permits will expire on February 13, 2025 (jointly under the MoU system), the duration of each residence and work permit will be extended twice from two years to four years, and the period for changing jobs will be increased from one month previously to two months.