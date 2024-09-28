Thailand, central Vietnam explore investment opportunities

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang stated at the opening ceremony of the Meet Thailand conference in the central city that the two countries have strengthened connections in the supply chain and business exchanges as well as development policy links between Vietnam ’s ‘Green’ Growth and Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green Economy.

“The Meet Thailand conference in Da Nang is a positive move after two successful Meet Thailand events in the northern Lao Cai Province and central Quang Tri province. It aims to exchange opportunities between the two countries while promoting cooperation among ministries, industries, localities and businesses in Vietnam and Thailand,” Hang said.

“The event will offer initiatives in clearing barriers to cooperation and development links between the two countries,” she said.

Hang said Da Nang is a key gateway to the Asia Pacific and the East-West Economic Corridors connecting Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam with good investment infrastructure.

Head of the Royal Thai Consulate General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said the event would build links in support industries' supply chains between the two countries, local economies and small to medium-sized enterprises as well as strategic sustainable connections.