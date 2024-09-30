Yangon to get 4-hour power rotations, industrial zones 8 hours daily

Starting from September 28, electricity will be provided on a four-hour rotation system. Electricity will be provided in industrial zones from 9 am to 5 pm.

“It will take turns. If the electricity is off, they can ask the relevant township electricity office," said an official from the Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation (YESC).

"When there is no power, I called the electricity office and they told me that the electricity is supplied from 5 to 9 in the morning. After that, there will be a four-hour outage. If you calculate it, we will only get electricity eight hours a day. If there is an overload in that area, the power will also go out," said a resident of Thaketa Township. After the announcement of the change in electricity rates, the electricity supply is almost normal, but these days, some residents of Yangon said that the power outage time is increasing.