Yangon to get 4-hour power rotations, industrial zones 8 hours daily

Starting from September 28, electricity will be provided on a four-hour rotation system. Electricity will be provided in industrial zones from 9 am to 5 pm.
“It will take turns. If the electricity is off, they can ask the relevant township electricity office," said an official from the Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation (YESC).
"When there is no power, I called the electricity office and they told me that the electricity is supplied from 5 to 9 in the morning. After that, there will be a four-hour outage. If you calculate it, we will only get electricity eight hours a day. If there is an overload in that area, the power will also go out," said a resident of Thaketa Township. After the announcement of the change in electricity rates, the electricity supply is almost normal, but these days, some residents of Yangon said that the power outage time is increasing.
"When the price of electricity went up, the electricity they supplied to us was almost normal. It's been three or four days since the electricity went out. When I asked about it this morning, they said that the system has changed," said a resident of Yankin Township.
Starting September 1, electricity bills will be increased and the Ministry of Electric Power announced that the charge will be increased from the previous maximum of 125 kyats to 300 kyats for household use and from the previous maximum of 180 kyats to 500 kyats for commercial use.
According to the agreement of the Union Cabinet meeting held on July 5, 2024, the electricity rates will be 50 kyats for household use from 1 to 50 units, 100 kyats from 51 to 100 units, 150 kyats from 101 to 200 units, and 300 kyats for 201 units and above.
The electricity rates will be fixed at 250 kyats for non-household use such as industries, businesses, one-off, temporary use, street lights, government offices, state-owned industries, state-owned businesses, river water supply, municipal offices and enterprises, non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies, and international organizations from 1 to 5,000 units, 400 kyats from 5,001 to 20,000 units, and 500 kyats from 20,001 units and above.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network