Census collection begins in Yangon townships ahead of upcoming general election

The State Administration Council (SAC) announced that the census collection for the multi-party democratic general election would officially start on October 1.
"About three or four days ago, they dropped off a notice about when the census would be collected. Today, they came around 10 AM to collect it," said a resident from Ward 29 in North Dagon Township.
Similarly, some wards in Thaketa Township have also started the census collection.
"They came to collect it in the industrial zone, around noon," said a resident of Thaketa Industrial Zone.
According to the information released by the SAC’s information team on September 26, the census collection, which is crucial for ensuring the accuracy of the voter list for the upcoming multi-party democratic general election, will start on October 1. The preparations for the election are being actively carried out.
From October 1 to 15, the 2024 population and housing census will be conducted nationwide. Additionally, the remaining field census data collection will be conducted in conjunction. If necessary, the census collection period may be extended, and proper security will be ensured during the process, according to Union Minister for Immigration and Population U Myint Kyaing, who spoke during a coordination meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters in Naypyidaw on June 28.
The central committee overseeing field census collection will also cross-check the population data of those 18 years and older with the national census records to ensure an accurate voter list, said U Myint Kyaing.
The SAC plans to use voter list management software developed by local Myanmar experts for the election.
At the second workshop on voter list management systems held at the Hsinphyushin Hall in the resettlement camp (Ywardaw) by the Union Election Commission, the SAC chairman mentioned that traditional methods were used to compile voter lists in the 2010 general election. In the 2015 general election, efforts were made to utilise computer software for the first time. Although there were attempts to create voter lists using software systems with foreign assistance for the cancelled 2020 general election, these efforts were not successful.