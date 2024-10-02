Census collection begins in Yangon townships ahead of upcoming general election

The State Administration Council (SAC) announced that the census collection for the multi-party democratic general election would officially start on October 1.

"About three or four days ago, they dropped off a notice about when the census would be collected. Today, they came around 10 AM to collect it," said a resident from Ward 29 in North Dagon Township.

Similarly, some wards in Thaketa Township have also started the census collection.

"They came to collect it in the industrial zone, around noon," said a resident of Thaketa Industrial Zone.