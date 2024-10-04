Women from CLMTV countries hold a digital marketing workshop

Participants from the public and private sectors attended the workshop, titled "Enhancing Digital Skills for Women in Tourism Communities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam", which took place in northern Laos' Luang Prabang, according to a report from Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Wednesday (Oct 2).
The training aimed to empower women in local tourism communities with digital skills to strengthen their businesses and gain greater exposure to the global market.
The workshop addressed key issues such as digital marketing analysis and planning, promoting online community-based tourism enterprises, and developing digital skills training for community-based micro and small tourism businesses such as homestays, guesthouses, restaurants, handicraft outlets, and local tour services.
The workshop also held sessions on effective resource utilisation, planning, budgets, and setting goals for digital marketing.
During the training from Sept 24 to 27, the participants also visited community-based tourism enterprises, assessing their digital needs as real-life case studies.
Xinhua
Asia News Network