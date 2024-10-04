Women from CLMTV countries hold a digital marketing workshop

Participants from the public and private sectors attended the workshop, titled "Enhancing Digital Skills for Women in Tourism Communities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam", which took place in northern Laos' Luang Prabang, according to a report from Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The training aimed to empower women in local tourism communities with digital skills to strengthen their businesses and gain greater exposure to the global market.