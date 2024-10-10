Min Aung Hlaing vows to transfer power to elected government after re-election

He made this remark during a speech at the Yangon Region Security and Development Meeting held on October 8 in Yangon.
The The SAC Chair further mentioned that since the time they began their duties, they have been implementing the processes necessary to hold elections, with the clear goal of transferring power back to a newly elected government. They are steadfastly working towards that objective. He added that the lack of honesty in politics leads to consequences, which can be observed not only in the events that have unfolded within the country but also internationally.
Furthermore, he stressed that the Yangon Region government and the regional military command must collaborate in maintaining security and peace in the region. Complete security does not exist without public participation, and security involving the people will be stronger. Public security is achieved through the public's active participation in security efforts. If the public cooperates with the authorities on security matters, incidents related to security breaches will decrease, he said.
He also pointed out that government employees should act with a sense of security awareness, and if they do, it will help prevent and reduce security incidents. The public security and counterterrorism groups already formed should maintain continuous awareness and vigilance. The military and security personnel must collaborate with the public to prevent terrorists from infiltrating their neighbourhoods or villages and from carrying out terrorist acts. Public cooperation is key to strong and effective security, the Senior General emphasized.
At the meeting, Yangon Region Commander Major General Zaw Hein gave a briefing on the stability and security operations within the military command area, the formation of public security and counterterrorism groups, the census collection efforts, and recent operations that led to the discovery of terrorists and confiscation of weapons and ammunition. He also highlighted the efforts made by local military personnel and the Myanmar Police Force in collaboration with relevant authorities and the public to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of public places, temples, and pagodas.
Following that, Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein provided updates on regional matters, including security operations at checkpoints along main roads and the formation of public security and counterterrorism supervision groups. He also discussed the progress of census collection and the collective efforts of authorities to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network