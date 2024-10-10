Min Aung Hlaing vows to transfer power to elected government after re-election

He made this remark during a speech at the Yangon Region Security and Development Meeting held on October 8 in Yangon.

The The SAC Chair further mentioned that since the time they began their duties, they have been implementing the processes necessary to hold elections, with the clear goal of transferring power back to a newly elected government. They are steadfastly working towards that objective. He added that the lack of honesty in politics leads to consequences, which can be observed not only in the events that have unfolded within the country but also internationally.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Yangon Region government and the regional military command must collaborate in maintaining security and peace in the region. Complete security does not exist without public participation, and security involving the people will be stronger. Public security is achieved through the public's active participation in security efforts. If the public cooperates with the authorities on security matters, incidents related to security breaches will decrease, he said.