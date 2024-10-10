20 Filipino surrogate moms brought to Cambodia rescued

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday confirmed the rescue of 20 Filipino women who were reportedly brought by a Philippine agency to become surrogate moms in Cambodia.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, DFA Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose de Vega said 13 are already in various stages of pregnancy and are currently sheltered in a local hospital. The seven are set to be repatriated.

De Vega assured that the Filipinas are visited and given assistance, including support for their personal and pre-natal needs.

He added the Philippine government is in coordination with relevant agencies to combat future surrogacy cases or human trafficking cases involving Filipinos.