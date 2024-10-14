Thailand, China, Laos agree on plan to build a connectivity corridor

During his official visit to Laos from October 11-12, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concurred to enhance practical cooperation. This comes after Thailand had also agreed to the programme.
The two sides agreed to promote the operation, maintenance and development of the China-Laos Railway with high quality, actively push for the "juxtaposed border control" of the China-Laos Railway to achieve substantial progress as soon as possible and strive for the standard gauge connection of China-Laos Railway and Thailand railway.
The three countries have also agreed on an early date to promote the implementation of the China-Laos-Thailand Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, according to the statement reported by China’s Xinhua News Agency.
China appreciates Laos's interest in and intention to cooperate with Chinese commercial aircraft and welcomes Laos's aviation enterprises to introduce these aircraft, it said.
The two countries will further strengthen trade exchange and increase the scale and level of trade.
To this end, China and Laos will work together to implement the zero-tariff arrangement for 100% of Lao products exported to China, and push for more high-quality Lao agricultural and food exports to China, the document added.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network