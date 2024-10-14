Thailand, China, Laos agree on plan to build a connectivity corridor

During his official visit to Laos from October 11-12, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concurred to enhance practical cooperation. This comes after Thailand had also agreed to the programme.

The two sides agreed to promote the operation, maintenance and development of the China-Laos Railway with high quality, actively push for the "juxtaposed border control" of the China-Laos Railway to achieve substantial progress as soon as possible and strive for the standard gauge connection of China-Laos Railway and Thailand railway.