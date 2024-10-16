Kuala Lumpur and nearby areas hit by flash floods, landslide

Malaysia’s most prestigious public university, Universiti Malaya, located a 20-minute drive from the city centre, was also not spared from the rising waters.

Video footage posted on social media showed fast-flowing water flooding campus roads, while another widely shared video showed kindergarten pupils in Gombak, Selangor, standing on tables as the water rose around them.

The Klang Valley area, which includes Kuala Lumpur, has seen unseasonably heavy rain in the past couple of weeks, several weeks ahead of the usual November to January monsoon season.

CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) transport information system showed several flooded roads in the city.

Severe traffic disruption was observed on major trunk roads in the city, such as Jalan Perak, Jalan Travers (near Bangsar) and the Sultan Iskandar Highway.

DBKL readings from the Pusat Bandar (downtown KL) weather station showed more than 114mm of rainfall in an hour, compared with an average of 60mm an hour for most of the year in the capital city.