Bomb threat on Air India Express flight: Singapore police find no bomb.

In response to queries, the police said they were informed of the bomb threat at 8.25pm and completed checks after the plane landed. Investigations are ongoing and action will be taken against those who intentionally cause public alarm, the police added.

Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed the plane was circling for about an hour in the east of Singapore before landing.

In a Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: “Two of our RSAF’s F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10.04pm tonight. Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated.”

When it landed, the plane was handed to the airport police, he added.

“Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us.”