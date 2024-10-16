Bomb threat on Air India Express flight: Singapore police find no bomb.

The airline had received an e-mail about a bomb on flight AXB684 bound for Singapore from the southern Indian city of Madurai. The flight landed at Changi Airport at 10.04pm on Oct 15, escorted by fighter aircraft.
Two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) were scrambled to escort the plane, which was scheduled to arrive at 8.50pm.
In response to queries, the police said they were informed of the bomb threat at 8.25pm and completed checks after the plane landed. Investigations are ongoing and action will be taken against those who intentionally cause public alarm, the police added.
Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed the plane was circling for about an hour in the east of Singapore before landing.
In a Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: “Two of our RSAF’s F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10.04pm tonight. Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated.”
When it landed, the plane was handed to the airport police, he added.
“Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us.”
The Straits Times has contacted Air India Express, Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for comment.
Indian media reported at least five Indian flights received bomb threats on Oct 15, prompting emergency checks, with at least two flights making emergency landings.
An Ayodhya-bound Air India Express flight on Oct 15 received a bomb threat via a phone call, reported The Times of India, adding that the flight later made an emergency landing.
An Air India plane, flying from India’s capital, New Delhi, to Chicago, was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada. The airline said it was the subject of “a security threat posted online” and, as a “precautionary measure”, landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, AFP reported.
Chin Hui Shan
Lok Jian Wen
The Straits Times
Asia News Network