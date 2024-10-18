Thailand and 4 Southeast Asian nations agree to share aviation safety data

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have agreed to share aviation data and information, including reports on severe turbulence, to promptly notify each other and prevent potential incidents, ensuring safer air travel for passengers.

This initiative marks the first of its kind as the region's aviation industry strives to accelerate recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement on Thursday, aviation officials from the five countries announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.