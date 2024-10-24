Anutin, Cambodian PM discuss cross-border trade, stronger ties

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his delegation met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Wednesday, one day ahead of the 8th Thai-Cambodian Border Provincial Governors’ Meeting.

At the meeting, Anutin, who is also deputy prime minister, conveyed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s good wishes to Hun Manet and his Cabinet, adding that the Thai PM has expressed plans to visit the neighbouring country soon.

He also said that Thailand was committed to advancing cooperation in all areas, confident that the strong diplomatic, military and cross-border economic ties will ensure successful collaboration.

“Cambodia and Thailand share similar cultures. We will use this opportunity to expand cultural cooperation, turning this common ground into a powerful soft power that benefits both countries’ economies and tourism, creating jobs and livelihoods for the people,” Anutin said.