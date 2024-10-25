Cambodia, Thailand pledge co-op against scams, drugs at border meeting

The commitment was made during a meeting between Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Sar Sokha, both of whom hold the rank of deputy prime minister, according to Thai Interior Ministry spokesperson Triyasulee Traisaranakul.

The discussions covered economic cooperation and efforts to combat international crime, with a particular focus on public safety issues such as call centre scams and drug-related offences.

Anutin stressed the mutual benefits of increased cooperation, especially in border trade. He also highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking, which, though currently minimal, both nations aim to reduce further.

“Both nations aim to strictly implement the memoranda of understanding [MOUs] concerning the suppression of call centre gangs and drug-related crimes,” said a social media post by Thailand's interior ministry on October 24.