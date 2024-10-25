Changi Airport offers passport-free clearance, average time 10 seconds

On Oct 24, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that since Sept 30, it has fully implemented passport-less clearance across all four terminals at Changi Airport.

Singapore residents can now clear immigration there by using just facial and iris biometrics, without having to present their passports.

Foreign visitors will still need to produce their passports upon arrival but can use just their biometrics when they depart.

The previous average clearance time for each traveller was 25 seconds, said ICA.

Travellers, such as those with young children, who have to use the Special Assistance Lanes will still have to present their passports to clear immigration.

All travellers must submit their SG Arrival Card within three days before arrival in Singapore.

As of Oct 15, almost 1.5 million travellers have cleared immigration without having to present a passport. These include those who were involved in a trial in August.

Singapore is the first in the world to implement such a clearance system on a large scale.

Travellers told the media at the Terminal 3 arrival hall on Oct 24 that they were very impressed with the system.

Mr Eric Taufan, 38, a Singaporean who works in mergers and acquisitions, said he wished all countries in the region would use passport-less clearance. “The system is cool and smooth,” he said.