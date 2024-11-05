SAC Chairman: Foreign provocations fuel internal conflicts, violence in Myanmar

He made this remark on November 2 at a Deepawali commemorative event held at the National Theatre in Dagon Township, Yangon.
During the event, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that, although Myanmar’s citizens are diverse in ethnicity and religion, they share a common bond as people who have grown up together in the same land. He stressed that everyone should respect each other’s faith, fostering mutual love and friendship based on a spirit of unity, for the welfare of Myanmar. He further noted that the current conflicts in Myanmar stem from the failure to resolve political issues politically. Instead, foreign provocations around politics, ethnicity, and religion are fueling violent acts internally, with individuals recklessly committing violent acts under such influences.
The Senior General added that all people regardless of ethnicity or religion, who share Myanmar’s land, water, and air should cultivate a love for the country and a spirit of unity. He reiterated his commitment to bringing the nation back onto a democratic path and implementing the outlined steps to achieve this. Thus, he called for collective efforts to quickly resolve ongoing conflicts and help everyone return to the desired path.
Moreover, he acknowledged that Myanmar has differences and diversity. However, he stressed that only unity can transform this diversity into strength. To achieve this unified strength, he has personally led initiatives, meeting with Myanmar-born Indian and Chinese communities through his representatives to address their needs and seek solutions to their concerns. He also highlighted the government’s efforts in supporting religious and ethnic celebrations, affirming that such support is evident. At the Diwali celebration, he expressed his hope for continued solidarity and unity and called on everyone to work towards a stronger, more resilient Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network