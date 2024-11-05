SAC Chairman: Foreign provocations fuel internal conflicts, violence in Myanmar

He made this remark on November 2 at a Deepawali commemorative event held at the National Theatre in Dagon Township, Yangon.

During the event, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that, although Myanmar’s citizens are diverse in ethnicity and religion, they share a common bond as people who have grown up together in the same land. He stressed that everyone should respect each other’s faith, fostering mutual love and friendship based on a spirit of unity, for the welfare of Myanmar. He further noted that the current conflicts in Myanmar stem from the failure to resolve political issues politically. Instead, foreign provocations around politics, ethnicity, and religion are fueling violent acts internally, with individuals recklessly committing violent acts under such influences.