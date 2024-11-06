SAC Chairman departs for China to attend high-level regional summits

At the invitation of the Chinese government, the Myanmar delegation, led by the SAC Chairman, departed from Naypyidaw Airport for Kunming, China, to attend the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation Program Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Lao PDR-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit.
They were seen off at the airport by SAC Vice Chairman Vice-Senior General Soe Win, along with the Secretary and members of the council, Union Ministers, the Chairman of the Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, senior military officers, the Commander of Naypyidaw Command, the Deputy Chief of Mission from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, and other officials.
Accompanying the SAC Chairman were Joint Secretary General General Yew Win Oo; Council Member General Nyunt Soe; Union Ministers; Chief Ministers from Tanintharyi, Yangon, and Ayeyawady Regions; senior military officers; and officials from various ministries and departments.
During this visit, the Myanmar delegation will attend the summits, hold meetings with Chinese government officials, and visit key sites in China, including universities, factories, and workplaces.
Union Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and other officials will participate in sector-specific discussions. The trip aims to enhance bilateral relations, strengthen economic cooperation, and deepen collaboration across various sectors between the governments and peoples of the two countries.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network