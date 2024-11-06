SAC Chairman departs for China to attend high-level regional summits

Accompanying the SAC Chairman were Joint Secretary General General Yew Win Oo; Council Member General Nyunt Soe; Union Ministers; Chief Ministers from Tanintharyi, Yangon, and Ayeyawady Regions; senior military officers; and officials from various ministries and departments.

During this visit, the Myanmar delegation will attend the summits, hold meetings with Chinese government officials, and visit key sites in China, including universities, factories, and workplaces.

Union Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and other officials will participate in sector-specific discussions. The trip aims to enhance bilateral relations, strengthen economic cooperation, and deepen collaboration across various sectors between the governments and peoples of the two countries.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network