Lao People’s Revolutionary Party calls for action to address economic woes

Concluding the 9th session of the 11th tenure Party Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on Friday (Nov 1), the Party Chief stressed that a concerted effort to address financial and economic hardship must be the government’s top priority.

Particular attention must be paid to public debt, inflation, currency exchange rates, and rising costs, according to the Paxason newspaper, which acts as the voice of the Party.

“We must be decisive in resolving real issues. They can no longer be left unaddressed,” he told the Party Central Committee.

Secretary General Thongloun, who is also state President, asked Party Central Committee members to be decisive and show more responsibility in taking the lead in streamlining mechanisms and procedures that would deliver high-quality public services.

He emphasised the need to further modernise revenue collection to maximise income along with speeding up the repair of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, thus helping to bolster production.

The Party Secretary-General also underscored the need to train and upskill workers to meet market demand.

The session’s participants reached a consensus on their assessment that Laos has faced numerous challenges this year, ranging from continuing financial and economic challenges, the spiralling cost of living, extreme weather events, social problems, and drug trade issues.