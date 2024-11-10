Myanmar meets less than 50% of power demand amid fuel and line disruptions

According to the Ministry, the installed capacities of the power plants supplying electricity are as follows: hydroelectric power plants (30 plants) with a total installed capacity of 3,232 MW, natural gas power plants (27 plants) with 3,638 MW, coal-fired power plants (2 plants) with 138 MW, and solar power plants (8 plants) with 240 MW. This brings the total installed capacity of all power plants in the electricity system to 7,248 MW.

With the nation’s annual electricity demand increasing by 9%, a total of 5,483 MW is currently required. If all plants operate at full capacity, this would be sufficient to meet the demand.

However, due to the destruction of 230 kV and 132 kV transmission lines, approximately 1,487 MW of electricity is currently unavailable.

Additionally, natural gas power plants, which account for 50% of the current energy mix, are producing 227 MW less due to a reduction in natural gas supply. In total, the electricity production from hydroelectric and natural gas plants has decreased by approximately 1,714 MW.