Myanmar meets less than 50% of power demand amid fuel and line disruptions

According to the Ministry, the installed capacities of the power plants supplying electricity are as follows: hydroelectric power plants (30 plants) with a total installed capacity of 3,232 MW, natural gas power plants (27 plants) with 3,638 MW, coal-fired power plants (2 plants) with 138 MW, and solar power plants (8 plants) with 240 MW. This brings the total installed capacity of all power plants in the electricity system to 7,248 MW.
With the nation’s annual electricity demand increasing by 9%, a total of 5,483 MW is currently required. If all plants operate at full capacity, this would be sufficient to meet the demand.
However, due to the destruction of 230 kV and 132 kV transmission lines, approximately 1,487 MW of electricity is currently unavailable.
Additionally, natural gas power plants, which account for 50% of the current energy mix, are producing 227 MW less due to a reduction in natural gas supply. In total, the electricity production from hydroelectric and natural gas plants has decreased by approximately 1,714 MW.
Furthermore, the recent effects of Typhoon Yagi have caused flooding in hydroelectric and coal-fired power plants, necessitating water pumping, cleaning, and repairs. Erosion of power lines due to flooding has also led to the suspension of operations for maintenance. Consequently, daily electricity generation has dropped to an average of 2,800 MW, meeting only 50% of the demand.
Although the electricity generated is distributed in phases to match supply with demand, sudden surges in consumption occasionally reduce the frequency below the standard level. To prevent damage to transformers and generators, the National Control Centre (NCC) is compelled to implement emergency load shedding. If outages coincide with scheduled supply times, the outage duration may be extended. To mitigate this, monitoring teams from Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation (YESC), Mandalay Electricity Supply Corporation (MESC), and the Electricity Distribution and Supply Department are conducting continuous oversight.
In 2021, household electricity usage accounted for 56% of the total national consumption. By November 2024, this had risen to 68%. To meet this growing demand, the Ministry has initiated projects including seven hydroelectric projects, four natural gas projects, ten solar power projects, eleven coastal wind power projects, fifteen inland wind power projects, and two offshore wind power projects. The Ministry is also repairing damaged power lines to restore transmission. Once these projects and repair works are completed, the Ministry expects to fully meet the electricity needs of the public.