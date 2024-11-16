Endless stream of storms draining Philippine GDP, home incomes

Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji), the 14th storm to hit the Philippines in 2024, has not yet left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), or even the landmass of Luzon when a new one was seen to enter and threaten the island’s northern region.

As the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on the day Nika made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora, Ofel (international name: Usagi) will enter PAR on Tuesday (November 12). It did and was seen 1,125 kilometres east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. on that day.

A few days later on Thursday (November 14), Ofel intensified into a super typhoon and made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:30 p.m., prompting the evacuation of thousands of individuals, most of them still reeling from the devastation left by Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing), which hit the province on Nov. 7.

But as Ofel weakened, a new storm, Pepito (international name: Many-yi), entered PAR and is expected to make landfall “at peak intensity” over the eastern coast of Central and/or Southern Luzon on the weekend. Pagasa said Pepito may intensify into a typhoon within the next 12 hours.