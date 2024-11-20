Unicef Myanmar appeals for $208 million to aid conflict-affected children

By 2024, nearly one-third of the country's population—18.6 million people—will require humanitarian assistance, including over 2 million individuals displaced from their homes.
Among them, six million children face the most significant challenges, including malnutrition, lack of education, and exposure to life-threatening diseases.
The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted healthcare and vaccination services, putting children at high risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Myanmar has one of the highest under-five mortality rates in Southeast Asia and the highest number of unvaccinated children globally.
More than four million children are missing out on education, with many targeted in the conflict, facing risks such as forced recruitment, early marriage, and arbitrary detention.
Economic challenges, including rising inflation and plummeting household incomes, have further strained families, especially displaced and vulnerable groups.
Pregnant and lactating mothers face heightened risks of malnutrition and waterborne diseases, while necessities like food and clean water remain out of reach for many.
To address this dire situation, Unicef has partnered with community-based organizations to provide life-saving assistance to over six million children in need.
The 2024 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) plan, launched on December 12, aims to support the 3.1 million most vulnerable individuals in Myanmar. Key initiatives include: Education services for 890,000 children. Mental health and emotional support for 392,000 children, teens, and caregivers. Access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation for 850,000 people. Basic healthcare for 350,000 women and children.
Despite these efforts, funding for humanitarian response remains critically low.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) revealed that Myanmar's 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Action Plan has received just 28.5% of the required funds.
Immediate financial support is essential to prevent further deterioration of living conditions for millions of vulnerable people in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network