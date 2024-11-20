Unicef Myanmar appeals for $208 million to aid conflict-affected children

By 2024, nearly one-third of the country's population—18.6 million people—will require humanitarian assistance, including over 2 million individuals displaced from their homes.

Among them, six million children face the most significant challenges, including malnutrition, lack of education, and exposure to life-threatening diseases.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted healthcare and vaccination services, putting children at high risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Myanmar has one of the highest under-five mortality rates in Southeast Asia and the highest number of unvaccinated children globally.