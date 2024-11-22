Myanmar’s actions risk undermining Asean centrality: Ng Eng Hen

Speaking after the 18th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Vientiane, Laos, Ng said ASEAN was at an impasse on certain issues discussed at the meeting due to Myanmar’s sole objection.

He warned that the ADMM would lose credibility if the impasse continued, and called on Myanmar to “not use ASEAN to engage in the politics of retaliation”.

Following a March meeting, the ADMM said it was considering accepting new members for its expanded defence meeting platform, the ADMM-Plus, which currently includes eight dialogue partners: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the US.

Some Western countries had expressed interest in joining the ADMM-Plus, and the process was supposed to be finalised and proposed for ASEAN members’ endorsement at the just-concluded ADMM.

But Myanmar’s objection to some of the items on the meeting’s agenda meant that Malaysia would have to take up the matter again in 2025 when it becomes Asean chairman, said Ng.