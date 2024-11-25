DOJ eyes VP Duterte's criminal liabilities for Marcos kill threat

He also clarified that Duterte was not immune from criminal suits.

“She can be the subject of any criminal administrative case and the Ombudsman also has the authority to do its duty to discipline and take necessary measures to deliver on its mandate as the investigator of all high-ranking government officials,” Andres said.

Backtracking

After revealing the assassination threat against Marcos and his family, Duterte has since backtracked from her statement, stating that it was “maliciously taken out of logical context.”

However, Andres noted that Duterte herself stated that the murder plot was “not a joke.”

He also noted Duterte to be the “ultimate beneficiary” in case the president gets killed.

“If such an event happens, who will benefit? She is the beneficiary of the death of the president,” Andres said.

“So, her words have to be taken in the proper context,” he added.

He also noted that this was not the first time Duterte alluded to killing Marcos, referring to when she previously revealed that she also daydreamed about cutting off Marcos’ head.

Zacarian Sarao

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network