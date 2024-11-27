Cambodian Deputy PM denies funding issues in Funan Techo Canal project

Speaking to the press on November 27, Chanthol, who also serves as the first vice president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), revealed that the commission met with Chinese investors on November 19 to review studies conducted over the past two years.

He stated that the Chinese side had “100 per cent agreed” with the results of the feasibility studies.

The remarks followed a report by international media outlet Reuters which suggested that the canal construction project was facing financial setbacks due to the withdrawal of Chinese funding.

Citing anonymous sources linked to the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which is investing in the project, and others involved, the report claimed that China had not yet committed funds to the project and had criticised Cambodia for previously announcing Chinese financial backing.