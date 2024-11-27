Cambodian Deputy PM denies funding issues in Funan Techo Canal project

Speaking to the press on November 27, Chanthol, who also serves as the first vice president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), revealed that the commission met with Chinese investors on November 19 to review studies conducted over the past two years.
He stated that the Chinese side had “100 per cent agreed” with the results of the feasibility studies.
The remarks followed a report by international media outlet Reuters which suggested that the canal construction project was facing financial setbacks due to the withdrawal of Chinese funding.
Citing anonymous sources linked to the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which is investing in the project, and others involved, the report claimed that China had not yet committed funds to the project and had criticised Cambodia for previously announcing Chinese financial backing.
Chanthol delivered a forceful response to the claims.
“There are four types of people: those who say, those who do, those who watch and those who criticise. The journalists writing that report seem to have spoken to the watchers and the critics. Why not ask those who are doing the work about the progress of the project?” he said.
The Funan Techo Canal project, valued at approximately $1.7 billion, broke ground on August 5 and has been under construction for nearly three months.
Chanthol stated that during this time, significant progress has been made, with Cambodia also securing approval from the Mekong River Commission, after confirming that the project poses no environmental risks to Cambodia or Vietnam.
“What’s next? We are now negotiating the concession agreement and are striving to finalise it soon,” he explained.
According to the deputy prime minister, some delays in the canal’s progress are due to the rainy season, which complicates measurement and surveying work. Additionally, the government has engaged with several firms to study and address any potential impacts on local communities.
“This project will be completed as planned, as Prime Minister Hun Manet declared during the August 5 groundbreaking ceremony. However, while some are contributing to the work, others are just stirring the waters and even urinating in the boat,” he said, about the critics of the project.
