Thai official visits Naypyidaw for border talks as Wa face Thai pressure

It is reported that Union Minister U Than Swe met Dusit Manapan, advisor to the Thai Foreign Affairs Minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyidaw on November 27.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the further promotion of existing bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Thailand, multi-sectoral cooperation, security and stability of the border region, people-to-people contact and closer cooperation between the two countries on the regional and international fronts.
The tension between the Thai military and the United Wa State Army (UWSA) came after the Thai military told the UWSA on December 18 to withdraw their forces from nine locations in the disputed area on the Myanmar-Thailand border, which it said belonged to Thailand.
The UWSA said that it had submitted the border issue to the Myanmar government, and the Thai Foreign Affairs Minister's advisor arrived in Naypyidaw after the Thai military expressed that there was no danger of a serious confrontation between them and the UWSA.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network