Thai official visits Naypyidaw for border talks as Wa face Thai pressure

It is reported that Union Minister U Than Swe met Dusit Manapan, advisor to the Thai Foreign Affairs Minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyidaw on November 27.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the further promotion of existing bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Thailand, multi-sectoral cooperation, security and stability of the border region, people-to-people contact and closer cooperation between the two countries on the regional and international fronts.