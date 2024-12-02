Thailand protests against Myanmar’s navy firing at Thai fishing boats

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, posted on Facebook expressing her concerns regarding the incident on November 30, where a Thai fishing boat and its crew were detained and brought ashore by Myanmar authorities. She has instructed relevant agencies, including the Royal Thai Navy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to coordinate with Myanmar to assist the Thai crew members urgently. According to the latest updates, communication with Myanmar has been initiated through military and diplomatic channels, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand for a meeting on December 2, 2024, to formally address Thailand's concerns over the incident.

The Prime Minister extended her condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured and expressed her concern for all the affected crew members. She assured that Thai authorities are working closely with relevant parties to ensure their well-being and to expedite their safe return home.

Paetongtarn questioned claims that the fishing boats had intruded into Myanmar’s territorial waters when Myanmar’s navy opened fire on the vessels.

The Thai Defence Ministry earlier said two of 15 Thai fishing vessels were fired on when they were between 7.4km and 10.6km inside Myanmar’s territorial waters near the southern Thai province of Ranong.

“It is inconclusive,” Paetongtarn said when reporters asked whether Thai fishing boats had encroached on Myanmar’s territorial waters.