Truong My Lan\'s appeal denied in fraud case; others see reduced sentences

Vietnamese real estate magnate Truong My Lan's appeal against her death sentence for a billion-dollar fraud has been rejected due to its "unprecedented consequences," but she may avoid execution by repaying most of the embezzled assets.

On Tuesday, the HCM City People’s High Court rejected the appeal of 68-year-old Lan, who was convicted of embezzling funds from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) in Viet Nam’s worst corruption scandal.

In her formal handwritten appeal submitted to the court earlier, Lan said that the death sentence was “excessively severe and harsh,” and she urged the court to adopt a more "lenient and humane approach.”

Under Vietnamese law, despite the death penalty, Lan may avoid execution by returning three-quarters of the embezzled assets and cooperating with authorities in addressing the consequences.

Besides Lan, a total of 47 defendants sought reduced sentences during the appeal trial that commenced in early November.

The court also rejected the appeal of Do Thi Nhan, chief banking inspector of the central bank, who received a life sentence for accepting a US$5.2 million bribe from Lan to conceal SCB's financial problems.