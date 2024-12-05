Mekong leaders warn climate change ‘driving hotspots, haze’

The 13th Meeting of the Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the Mekong Sub-Region was held in Siem Reap province on December 4.
Attendees included high-level representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with the deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community. San Vanty, permanent secretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, chaired the event.
The meeting participants recalled that under the Chiang Rai 2017 Plan of Action, the hotspot reduction target of 35 % was set for 2024, with 40 % approved for 2025.
They acknowledged that the figures were ambitious when compared to the targets set for earlier years, and agreed in principle that new target numbers should be discussed at next year’s meeting, scheduled to be held in Laos.
In addition, the participants noted that the effects of climate change, such as more frequent drought and other extreme weather events, may have increased the risk of elevated hotspot activities and transboundary smoke haze occurrence since 2019.
“As the sub-region is entering the traditional dry season, the committee members reiterated their commitment to intensifying in-country actions through respective National Action Plans and prioritising fire prevention, early warning, monitoring and fire suppression to minimise the occurrence of transboundary haze during periods of drier weather,” explained a December 4 statement from the committee.
In addition, they acknowledged the complementary efforts made by member states, including the Joint Plan of Action of the Clear Sky Strategy (Thailand, Laos and Myanmar) and Cambodia's Blue Sky Strategy.
The statement noted the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre's (ASMC's) review and outlook of the weather and smoke haze situation in the Mekong sub-region.
“The Mekong sub-region experienced elevated hotspot and smoke haze situation during its traditional dry season between December 2023 and May 2024 affecting Myanmar and Thailand, as well as the northern parts of Laos and Vietnam on many days,” it said.
“The situation escalated in March 2024 and Alert Level 3 was issued on 6 March 2024. The La Niña conditions are expected to become established in December 2024 and persist until at least early 2025,” it warned.
The members also noted upcoming changes to satellite monitoring tools for fires and haze detection in the region and delivered presentations on the use of the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) for aerosol observations, as well as the development of burnt area products.
Committee chair Vanthy explained that the meeting will outline the foundation for a common commitment to environmental sustainability and reiterated that the Mekong subregion, which is famous for its biodiversity and the abundance of ecosystems, supports the lives of millions of people.
“However, these valuable resources face increasing threats such as wildfires, smog, cross-border pollution and the greater impact of climate change. These challenges affect public health, disrupt economic activity and put a lot of pressure on the environment,” he said.
Vanthy explained that cross-border pollution requires cross-border cooperation and that the meeting serves as an important forum to orient national and regional strategic plans, in line with the principles set out in the ASEAN Agreement on Smoke and Haze Pollution.
He urged each of the participating nations to work together to devise practical solutions which will “protect the health of our peoples, the vibrancy of our economies and the resilience of our ecosystems”.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network