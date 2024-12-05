Mekong leaders warn climate change ‘driving hotspots, haze’

The 13th Meeting of the Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the Mekong Sub-Region was held in Siem Reap province on December 4.

Attendees included high-level representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with the deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community. San Vanty, permanent secretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, chaired the event.

The meeting participants recalled that under the Chiang Rai 2017 Plan of Action, the hotspot reduction target of 35 % was set for 2024, with 40 % approved for 2025.

They acknowledged that the figures were ambitious when compared to the targets set for earlier years, and agreed in principle that new target numbers should be discussed at next year’s meeting, scheduled to be held in Laos.

In addition, the participants noted that the effects of climate change, such as more frequent drought and other extreme weather events, may have increased the risk of elevated hotspot activities and transboundary smoke haze occurrence since 2019.