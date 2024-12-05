Ho Chi Minh City promises to be bridge between Vietnam, Thailand

HCM City will be an active bridge to foster friendship and close cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, a city leader has pledged.

Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress this year, with Vietnam and Thailand strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in key areas.

Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with the two countries eyeing trade of US$25 billion in the coming years, he said at a reception held in HCM City on Monday to celebrate Thailand’s National Day (December 5).

“Cultural exchanges, tourism and educational activities have strengthened the bonds of friendship and collaboration between our peoples.

“These advancements demonstrate our shared commitment to building a brighter future together.

“Cultural and people-to-people exchange events, such as the Thai Festival and the annual blood donation drives in HCM City, have deepened mutual understanding and connections between our peoples.”