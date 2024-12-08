Myanmar Embassy in Thailand denies 1,800-baht slip fee for 2-year work permit

The Thai government announced that workers who hold a passport or a Certificate of Identity (CI - Green Book) will be granted a two-year temporary residence and work permit in Thailand.
In order to carry out this process, it was found that in the description of some agencies, they mention "1800 baht slip fee paid to the Myanmar Embassy". Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Consulate General in Chiang Mai and the Labor Consulate in Bangkok will not be collecting money for the process and Myanmar workers need to proceed according to the guidance of the relevant departments in Thailand, informed the embassy.
Also, regarding the two per cent tax collection, the workers will have to pay directly to Bangkok Bank and 7/11 convenience stores according to the set rates only when they exchange their passports and CI books. They show the receipt and renew the books. To start the process of renewing CI books that are about to expire, the embassy has already coordinated with Thailand's Department of Labour. During the process of issuing a pink card from Thailand for undocumented Myanmar workers (those who do not have a passport or CI), a CI book will also be issued as in previous years, announced by the Embassy of Myanmar in Thailand.
“In Thailand, agencies and brokers are collecting slip fees these days, so there is a lot of trouble these days. It's good to publish this,” said a person working in Thailand.
According to some Myanmar workers in Thailand, some workshops and workplaces in Thailand are currently charging nearly 10,000 baht for temporary work permits.
The temporary work permit that will be granted by the Thai government will be valid for two years, and if it is extended again, it will be granted for another two years.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network