Myanmar Embassy in Thailand denies 1,800-baht slip fee for 2-year work permit

The Thai government announced that workers who hold a passport or a Certificate of Identity (CI - Green Book) will be granted a two-year temporary residence and work permit in Thailand.

In order to carry out this process, it was found that in the description of some agencies, they mention "1800 baht slip fee paid to the Myanmar Embassy". Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Consulate General in Chiang Mai and the Labor Consulate in Bangkok will not be collecting money for the process and Myanmar workers need to proceed according to the guidance of the relevant departments in Thailand, informed the embassy.