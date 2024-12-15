Paetongtarn leaves for official visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a delegation of several Cabinet members to an official two-day visit to Malaysia on Sunday, during which she is to witness the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs).
Paetongtarn and her delegation left on a Royal Thai Air Force plane from Don Mueang military airport at 2pm on Sunday.
They are scheduled to attend the annual consultation between the two governments in Putrajaya on Monday as invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Accompanying Paetongtarn were Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, and Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.
Paetongtarn was scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 5pm local time. The Thai prime minister and her delegation will attend an official reception ceremony at the Malaysian Government House in Putrajaya on Monday.
The official visit is aimed at having the two neighbouring nations pursue close cooperation in all levels.
During the visit, the two governments are expected to discuss cooperation on joint development of border areas, trade and investment cooperation and linking the two countries’ logistic systems to boost trade and tourism. They will also discuss security and tourism cooperation as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.
Paetongtarn and her Malaysian counterpart were to witness the signing of two MoUs:
- MoU between the Malaysian Rubber Board and the Rubber Authority of Thailand.
- MoU on cultural, arts and cultural heritage cooperation.