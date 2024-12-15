Paetongtarn leaves for official visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a delegation of several Cabinet members to an official two-day visit to Malaysia on Sunday, during which she is to witness the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Paetongtarn and her delegation left on a Royal Thai Air Force plane from Don Mueang military airport at 2pm on Sunday.

They are scheduled to attend the annual consultation between the two governments in Putrajaya on Monday as invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Accompanying Paetongtarn were Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, and Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.