Thai PM arrives in Malaysia for official two-day visit

This is Paetongtarn’s first visit to Malaysia since being elected the kingdom’s 31st prime minister in August 2024. The visit is in conjunction with the 7th Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation (AC), which aims to strengthen bilateral ties and foster regional cooperation.

The special aircraft carrying the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, her spouse Pidok Sooksawas, and her delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.20pm.

Among those present to welcome Paetongtarn and her delegation was the Minister of the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), Zaliha Mustafa, and the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui.