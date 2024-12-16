SAC Chair urges end to conflicts in 50th Rakhine State Day message

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing added the above in a message sent to the Rakhine State Day ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Rakhine State on December 15.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that at present, there is no peace and stability in the country, including Rakhine State and some powerful countries want to control their influence and create internal instability.

The activities of the MNDAA, TNLA and AA terrorist insurgent groups, which started in October 2023, have worsened the socio-economic conditions of the ethnic people. Many innocent people have suffered due to the destructive actions of the armed insurgents. The armed attacks of the terrorist insurgents over the years have been carried out under the pretext of politics and false ideas, he said.

In addition, it has been found that the MNDAA, TNLA and AA are walking on the path of multi-party democracy and instead of building a great union together, they are putting forward their desire to stand separately. Young people were lured into the war by seizing drugs, he continued.