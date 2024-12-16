SAC Chair urges end to conflicts in 50th Rakhine State Day message

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing added the above in a message sent to the Rakhine State Day ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Rakhine State on December 15.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that at present, there is no peace and stability in the country, including Rakhine State and some powerful countries want to control their influence and create internal instability.
The activities of the MNDAA, TNLA and AA terrorist insurgent groups, which started in October 2023, have worsened the socio-economic conditions of the ethnic people. Many innocent people have suffered due to the destructive actions of the armed insurgents. The armed attacks of the terrorist insurgents over the years have been carried out under the pretext of politics and false ideas, he said.
In addition, it has been found that the MNDAA, TNLA and AA are walking on the path of multi-party democracy and instead of building a great union together, they are putting forward their desire to stand separately. Young people were lured into the war by seizing drugs, he continued.
Therefore, they cannot demand their wishes through armed violence and come to the political table and resolve conflicts only through peaceful means, and we want to urge them to end the armed conflicts and reach the right path, said Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
On December 3, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) announced they would hold peace talks with the mediation of China and cease-fire from where their troops are.
In the MNDAA's statement, the group emphasized its commitment to the welfare of civilians who have suffered severely due to the ongoing conflict, the stability of the China-Myanmar border, the resolution of domestic conflicts through political means, and the pursuit of practical regional peace. The MNDAA clarified that it does not seek to secede from the state or establish a new country but only demands genuine autonomy for its region. They also pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.
Furthermore, starting from December 3, the MNDAA stated that their troops would cease all hostilities and refrain from initiating attacks on military council forces. They expressed hope for resolving relevant issues, including in Lashio, through dialogue under China's mediation efforts. The MNDAA also affirmed their active participation in these initiatives.
The statement urged the Myanmar military to halt air and ground attacks.
The MNDAA also announced that they would send a high-level delegation to participate in negotiations, expressing hope that political solutions could address conflicts and differences. While supporting political methods, they reiterated their commitment to self-defence.
Similarly, on November 25, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) issued a statement acknowledging the hardships faced by civilians in the Ta’ang region due to ongoing battles. They expressed respect for China's mediation efforts for border stability and a ceasefire and confirmed their readiness for dialogue to end the conflict.
The MNDAA, TNLA, and AA (Arakan Army) were designated as terrorist groups by Myanmar's Central Counter-Terrorism Committee on September 2, 2024.
