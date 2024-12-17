Huge catch in Cambodia boosts hopes for giant catfish survival

The Wonders of the Mekong project, a U.S.-funded conservation initiative, described the catch of so many giant catfish in just a few days as "a remarkable and unprecedented event".

"I've never heard of this before," said its project lead, Zeb Hogan, a research biologist at the University of Nevada Reno.

"By tagging these fish, we gain critical information about their ecology, their migrations, their habitat...to try to help these fish survive in the future."

Three other giant catfish were caught, tagged and released in the days prior to that, one in the Mekong and two on the Tonle Sap River near the capital Phnom Penh.