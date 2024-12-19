Thailand hosts regional talks to find solutions to Myanmar’s bloody civil war

Thailand is hosting two separate regional meetings on Myanmar this week, the first involving the war-torn country's five neighbours, including China, Bangladesh and India, followed by one on Friday of some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc.

In Thursday's meeting, the junta's foreign minister Than Swe outlined a political roadmap and progress on election preparations, including a population census and registration of 53 political parties, said Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

"He said there is an intention to invite foreign (election) observers, such as from neighbouring countries," Maris told reporters, referring to Than Swe and providing details of a rare explanation to the international community by the Myanmar junta.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021 when its military overthrew an elected civilian government and cracked down on ensuing pro-democracy protests, triggering a nationwide armed rebellion that has grown in strength.