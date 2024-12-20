Cambodia's Techo International Airport to officially open in July 2025

The airport was originally scheduled to open in the first half of next year, however, no explanation for the delay was offered.

He noted that key facilities, including the passenger terminal building, power distribution centre and aircraft apron parking areas, are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“If there are no changes, TIA will be officially opened by the prime minister in July 2025,” he confirmed.

Currently, around 15,400 staff, including workers, engineers and managers, are employed at the construction site, with over 90% being Cambodian nationals.

The “greenfield” airport, covering a total area of 2,600 hectares and located 19 kilometres from Phnom Penh, is being developed in three phases. A greenfield project refers to construction on a previously undeveloped site.