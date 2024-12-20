Cambodia's Techo International Airport to officially open in July 2025

The airport was originally scheduled to open in the first half of next year, however, no explanation for the delay was offered.
He noted that key facilities, including the passenger terminal building, power distribution centre and aircraft apron parking areas, are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
“If there are no changes, TIA will be officially opened by the prime minister in July 2025,” he confirmed.
Currently, around 15,400 staff, including workers, engineers and managers, are employed at the construction site, with over 90% being Cambodian nationals.
The “greenfield” airport, covering a total area of 2,600 hectares and located 19 kilometres from Phnom Penh, is being developed in three phases. A greenfield project refers to construction on a previously undeveloped site.
Phase 1 features a 4-kilometre runway designed to accommodate large Code 4F aircraft and handle over 15 million passengers annually by 2030. Phase 2 will further expand the airport to serve up to 30 million passengers annually by 2050. Finally, Phase 3, set to come online in 2050, will increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year.
In addition to updates on TIA, Chanserey Vutha announced that Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport (SAI) will begin receiving flights from India’s IndiGo Airlines in February 2025. He said the airline will operate direct flights between Kolkata and Siem Reap three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) using A320 aircraft.
IndiGo Airlines initially planned to launch flights to Cambodia by the end of 2024; however, the service was postponed due to scheduling changes. Chanserey Vutha noted that all necessary approvals for the airline’s operations have already been granted.
The new route is expected to strengthen ties between Cambodia and India by offering shorter travel times and reduced costs, particularly as both nations aim to promote tourism, culture, religion and health links. Cambodia benefits from India’s advanced healthcare services, while Indian travellers are drawn to Cambodia’s rich cultural, religious and tourist sites.
Chanserey Vutha also noted that Cambodia Angkor Air has been operating four weekly flights to India since June 2024.
A report from the Ministry of Tourism revealed that the country welcomed 5.37 million international visitors from January to October this year, marking a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Among these, 1.91 million visitors arrived by air, a growth of 27.7%. Indian visitors numbered 62,149, representing a 13.5% year-on-year increase.
In 2019, Cambodia recorded its highest number of international visitors, with a total of 6.61 million – a 6.6% rise from 2018. Of these, 3.71 million travelled by air.
