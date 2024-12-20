Thai army discusses border disputes, drug trade concerns with UWSA

A Royal Thai Army source said on Thursday that Thai military officials had spoken to representatives of the United Wa State Army (UWSA) about border encroachment and drug trafficking.
Approximately 50 UWSA soldiers are stationed at two bases that partially encroach on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.
In the discussion on Tuesday, the UWSA representatives reportedly promised to address these issues, though they pointed out that both sides have different boundary line claims and further review is required before a follow-up meeting can be set.
As for drug trafficking, the UWSA promised that strict measures would be taken, adding that drugs are no longer their main source of income. They said they rely on gold and jade mining and rare mineral extraction for funds.
The Thai army source noted that while UWSA’s promise to resolve both issues is encouraging, the results remain to be seen as these matters require time for implementation. If no progress is made, Thailand may need to reiterate its concerns and the Foreign Ministry may have to step in to handle the border demarcation discussion.
As for UWSA’s claim about mining as their primary source of income, the Army source acknowledged the information and emphasised the need for vigilance over border issues. The source also pointed out that recent drug seizures primarily involved ethnic Lahu tribespeople rather than the Wa group.
The source also pointed out that if Thailand were to close the border to exert economic pressure on the UWSA, approximately 25,000 Thai residents who engage in trade with the Wa would suffer financially. Therefore the outcome of the Wa group’s commitments remain uncertain, with no specific timeline provided.
Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information, said that both Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to revert to the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) mechanism to address border issues.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Third Army Region clarified security concerns in Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces, saying the situation was normal with no signs of conflict. The Thai army says that military movements are routine and part of annual training cycles. It has also urged the public to rely only on official information to prevent misunderstandings.
Assoc Prof Dulyapak Preecharush, deputy director of the Southeast Asian Studies Institute, reported that both Thai and UWSA troops remain in the border area. Some UWSA bases, like the one in Doi Nong Luang, are located about a kilometre or two from the international border, and generally within Thai territory. Resolving this issue, he said, requires both negotiation and military pressure to push foreign troops out of Thai territory.