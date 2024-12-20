Thai army discusses border disputes, drug trade concerns with UWSA

A Royal Thai Army source said on Thursday that Thai military officials had spoken to representatives of the United Wa State Army (UWSA) about border encroachment and drug trafficking.

Approximately 50 UWSA soldiers are stationed at two bases that partially encroach on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.

In the discussion on Tuesday, the UWSA representatives reportedly promised to address these issues, though they pointed out that both sides have different boundary line claims and further review is required before a follow-up meeting can be set.

As for drug trafficking, the UWSA promised that strict measures would be taken, adding that drugs are no longer their main source of income. They said they rely on gold and jade mining and rare mineral extraction for funds.