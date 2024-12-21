Thai Embassy in Myanmar warns of scammers posing as staff to resolve visa issues

The Visa Department of the Thai Embassy has not been using the visa service phone number 09767470765 for about three months due to communication difficulties. The Thai Embassy has announced that fraudsters pretending to be embassy staff are answering visa-related and embassy-related questions.

In addition, the Thai Embassy in Yangon has also announced that the Viber phone number 09759928611 is also being used by pretending to be embassy staff to answer visa-related information, and this phone number is not affiliated with the embassy.