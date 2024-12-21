Thai Embassy in Myanmar warns of scammers posing as staff to resolve visa issues

The Visa Department of the Thai Embassy has not been using the visa service phone number 09767470765 for about three months due to communication difficulties. The Thai Embassy has announced that fraudsters pretending to be embassy staff are answering visa-related and embassy-related questions.
In addition, the Thai Embassy in Yangon has also announced that the Viber phone number 09759928611 is also being used by pretending to be embassy staff to answer visa-related information, and this phone number is not affiliated with the embassy.
The Thai Embassy only accepts cash payments at the visa counter at the embassy and does not accept any online payments. The Thai Embassy in Yangon has issued a statement saying that it will not be responsible for any payments outside the embassy, or any online money transfers made through wire transfers, as it is not affiliated with the embassy. It advises anyone who has been tricked into transferring visa fees into their account using these phone numbers to report the incident to the police.
Starting January 1, 2025, the Thai Embassy in Yangon has announced that Thai visa applications will only be accepted through the e-visa system.
Myanmar nationals entering Thailand with any visa system and other citizens currently residing in Myanmar will only be accepted through the new e-visa system.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network