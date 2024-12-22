HCM City’s first metro line launches after years of delay

Vietnam’s southern metropolis HCM City marked a significant milestone in its long-awaited mass transit development on Sunday, with the official launch of its first metro line after years of delay.

The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro line links Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, marking the first of eight planned routes for its mass transit system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bui Xuan Cuong, vice chairman of the People’s Committee, said: “After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transportation within the city.”

The line is expected to address the burgeoning travel demands of residents while contributing to the establishment of a modern and sustainable public transportation framework.

“This project symbolises the robust cooperation and relationship between Vietnam and Japan, reflecting years of diligent effort and commitment to its completion,” he said.