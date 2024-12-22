HCM City’s first metro line launches after years of delay

Vietnam’s southern metropolis HCM City marked a significant milestone in its long-awaited mass transit development on Sunday, with the official launch of its first metro line after years of delay.
The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro line links Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, marking the first of eight planned routes for its mass transit system.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bui Xuan Cuong, vice chairman of the People’s Committee, said: “After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transportation within the city.”
The line is expected to address the burgeoning travel demands of residents while contributing to the establishment of a modern and sustainable public transportation framework.
“This project symbolises the robust cooperation and relationship between Vietnam and Japan, reflecting years of diligent effort and commitment to its completion,” he said.
Ito Naoki, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam, said the metro line is expected to encourage individuals to shift from personal vehicles to public transportation.
“The success of Metro Line 1 will act as a catalyst for additional projects and developments within the city,” he added.
During the first month of operation, passengers will have free access to the metro, alongside 17 electric bus routes that connect with it.
After the introductory phase, various ticket options will be available, including single-ride, one-day, three-day and monthly passes.
Single-ride fares will range from VND7,000 ( US$0.27 ) to VND20,000 ( US$0.79 ), contingent upon the distance travelled.
For passengers utilising cashless payment methods, fares will be slightly reduced, ranging from VND6,000 to VND19,000.
Monthly passes are priced at VNĐ300,000, with students eligible for a 50 discount, reducing the cost to VND150,000.
One-day and three-day tickets will be available for VND40,000 and VND90,000, respectively, allowing for unlimited rides within those designated timeframes.
Passengers who are elderly or have disabilities are exempt from fare charges.
The line comprises 17 trains, each consisting of three carriages, with a total capacity of 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing).
In its initial operational phase, an average of nine trains will run daily from 5 am to 10 pm, facilitating some 200 trips.
The interval between trains will range from eight to twelve minutes, with an estimated journey time of around 30 minutes from the terminal station, Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, to Ben Thanh Market in District 1.
Each train will stop for approximately 30 seconds at each station.
“I can hardly believe I’m finally riding the metro in HCM City! After all the delays, this moment feels like a dream come true,” Pham The Anh, 45, a local who took his first ride on the launch day, told Viet Nam News.
Luu Ngoc Bich, 35, a real estate broker from Thu Duc City, was equally thrilled. “Living in Thu Duc, I never thought I’d be able to reach Ben Thanh Market in just half an hour! It’s amazing.”
Tran Thi Kim Hong, 65, from Long An Province, now living in HCM City, said: “As an elderly person, being able to ride the metro for free feels like a blessing. I feel safe and comfortable, and it's wonderful to finally have an easy way to explore the city.”
Approved in 2007, the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line took 17 years to begin operations due to various reasons, including financial constraints, during its implementation.
With an investment of VND43.7 trillion ($1.72 billion), it spans 19.7km and includes 14 stations, three of which are underground in the city centre.
Vietnam is characterised by a prominent motorbike culture, especially in major cities such as HCM City and Hanoi, which face significant traffic congestion.
The introduction of the city's first metro line aims to alleviate this issue by promoting public transportation usage.
Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, inaugurated the nation's first metro service, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line, in 2021, a decade after construction began.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network