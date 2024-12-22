Thailand respects Malaysia's decision to close illegal border bases

Thailand's 4th Army Region commander Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang said that existing laws should be respected, and citizens of both countries should live according to the law.

He said people in both countries should use designated routes to avoid problems.

"So far, some Thai citizens have been detained by Malaysian authorities for crossing the border through illegal bases at Sungai Golok and are being held at a detention depot in Tanah Merah. Malaysia's actions are a positive and appropriate step to ensure better control at the Malaysia-Thailand border," he told reporters through a local translator during a recent special media visit from Kelantan to Thai authorities.