Thailand respects Malaysia's decision to close illegal border bases

Thailand's 4th Army Region commander Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang said that existing laws should be respected, and citizens of both countries should live according to the law.
He said people in both countries should use designated routes to avoid problems.
"So far, some Thai citizens have been detained by Malaysian authorities for crossing the border through illegal bases at Sungai Golok and are being held at a detention depot in Tanah Merah. Malaysia's actions are a positive and appropriate step to ensure better control at the Malaysia-Thailand border," he told reporters through a local translator during a recent special media visit from Kelantan to Thai authorities.
Sinar Harian reported that Paisan noted that although people from both countries have long resided in border areas and used illegal bases for daily crossings, this has caused significant issues for authorities due to uncontrolled smuggling activities.
"When these bases were closed, there were complaints, especially in the tourism sector, and many shops had to close near the border of both countries. We will try to resolve this issue through discussions between the authorities of both nations," he said.
Commenting on the entry of illegal immigrants into Malaysia, Paisan said Thailand has become a transit country.
"We found that Rohingya use Thailand as a transit point before crossing into Malaysia through illegal routes.
These migrants enter Malaysia seeking a better life due to instability in their country and possibly because of job opportunities in Malaysia," he explained.
Last November, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff, announced a ban on crossing the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan for individuals using illegal routes to enter Golok, Thailand, effective 1 December.
The Star
Asia News Network