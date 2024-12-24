Defense ties strengthen Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership

Defence cooperation is one of the pillars of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, Vietnamese Defence Attache to Thailand Colonel Pho Trieu Cuong has affirmed.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporters in Bangkok on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22), the officer said that the two countries have sustained many cooperation mechanisms. They include high-level military delegation exchanges and annual bilateral meetings such as deputy ministerial defence policy dialogues, bilateral intelligence sharing forums, air force joint working group meetings, and naval consultation conferences.