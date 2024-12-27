Hun Manet orders tough action on youth gangs, urges stronger penalties

This directive follows a rise in gang activities, particularly in Phnom Penh and Takeo province, despite previous efforts to arrest over 3,000 individuals and quiet the issue temporarily.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony on December 26, the prime minister highlighted public misconceptions stemming from a lack of information regarding the crackdown. Many believed that the offenders had been released.
He likened the “gangsters” to “weeds”, urging authorities to eradicate them to prevent further harm completely. He stated that merely offering counselling and releasing them will not resolve the issue and could embolden others to follow suit.
“This is like clearing weeds – once uprooted, do not leave them in the pond; remove them all. If some remain, continue to remove them until they are all gone. Do not relax your efforts,” he said.
Manet emphasised the need for harsher punishments to deter future offences, arguing that education alone would not suffice for those arrested.
Additionally, he called for none of the more than 2,000 young offenders currently detained to be released.
On December 25, the Ministry of Justice released details on the progress of the current crackdown, which began in May. Over the past seven months, courts across the country have handled 2,115 cases, with 3,300 gang members arrested. Of these, 2,849 individuals remain incarcerated.
The prime minister also directed authorities to take preventive action against those carrying weapons, such as machetes, on motorbikes, equating such behaviour to illegal possession of firearms in Phnom Penh.
“We don't need to wait for them to attack someone before acting. Anyone carrying a machete on a motorbike has no reason for it in Phnom Penh; there's no jungle here to clear anymore,” he said.
He further urged action against individuals who post images or videos on social media that flaunt weapons or incite violence, suggesting this could amount to life-threatening intimidation.
The justice ministry was tasked with reviewing existing laws and considering amendments to impose harsher penalties for such actions if current sanctions are deemed too lenient.
“Displaying weapons and inciting violence – doesn't that amount to a threat to life?” he asked, adding “If the laws are insufficient, I call for amendments to strengthen penalties significantly. We must act firmly.”
“Trying to show [weapons] nephew, it is easy because, on Facebook, they cannot run anywhere. I say, well nephew, do not brag about that. I pity your parents, but if we enforce strict laws, we will prevent you from harming someone. We will help you and help the people,” he continued.
He said that imprisoning more than 2,000 children is not a happy thing, but if such measures are not taken, tens of thousands more people could suffer because of them. Confiscating motorcycles for three months and forbidding children from riding motorcycles also helps prevent the problem of young “stuntmen” doing wheelies and driving erratically, endangering the lives of themselves and others.
The prime minister appealed to parents to support these measures, explaining that while arrests may seem harsh, they are intended to protect the future of the offenders and society at large. He reassured that the crackdown aims to safeguard children from causing harm or becoming victims themselves.
“Please consider educating yourselves so as not to damage the long-term future of your children. The number of young gangsters is not high, but they affect us all,” he said.
In a December 25 voice message, he instructed governors, police commissioners and other relevant authorities to immediately investigate any signs of delinquent activity and take action. They should not wait for public complaints or further orders. He said suppressing these gangs does not hurt the public or their parents and is not against the law.
“Please manage this, so that people do not lose faith in us,” he added.
He also wondered why the issue could not be eliminated when the authorities have both the forces and the budget to manage the work.
“In the provinces and the capital, the issue of gangsters fighting each other has been going on for decades. Why has it not ended? I wonder too,” he said.
A justice ministry report noted that Phnom Penh had the highest number of youth gang-related cases, while Stung Treng had no cases at all in the past seven months.
Keut Chhe, deputy governor and spokesman for the Phnom Penh municipality, said municipal governor Khuong Sreng will lead a meeting with the authorities to implement the prime minister’s instructions and ensure that the crackdown is effective.
Phnom Penh police spokesperson Sam Vicheka said General Chuon Narin, Phnom Penh Municipal Police chief has held several meetings to deal with the issue.
“Specialists and the district police are cracking down on youth gangsters, by government regulations. We will strengthen our old plans and implement new activities that use total measures, total means and total force to continue to crack down on them, especially those who post swords and knives on social media,” he added.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network