Hun Manet orders tough action on youth gangs, urges stronger penalties

This directive follows a rise in gang activities, particularly in Phnom Penh and Takeo province, despite previous efforts to arrest over 3,000 individuals and quiet the issue temporarily.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony on December 26, the prime minister highlighted public misconceptions stemming from a lack of information regarding the crackdown. Many believed that the offenders had been released.

He likened the “gangsters” to “weeds”, urging authorities to eradicate them to prevent further harm completely. He stated that merely offering counselling and releasing them will not resolve the issue and could embolden others to follow suit.

“This is like clearing weeds – once uprooted, do not leave them in the pond; remove them all. If some remain, continue to remove them until they are all gone. Do not relax your efforts,” he said.

Manet emphasised the need for harsher punishments to deter future offences, arguing that education alone would not suffice for those arrested.

Additionally, he called for none of the more than 2,000 young offenders currently detained to be released.

On December 25, the Ministry of Justice released details on the progress of the current crackdown, which began in May. Over the past seven months, courts across the country have handled 2,115 cases, with 3,300 gang members arrested. Of these, 2,849 individuals remain incarcerated.