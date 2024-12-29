Thailand, Malaysia aim for US$30 billion trade and stronger ties by 2027

"This aims to create a conducive environment in support of potential technology companies in both countries,” she said.

In stressing the critical role of the private sector in driving trade and investment, Lada said: "I encourage Thai and Malaysian businesses to engage in more regular dialogues and activities such as trade fairs, exhibitions and meetings.”

According to Lada, at the core of the discussions between Paetongtarn and Anwar was the commitment to enhance political and security collaboration, with a particular focus on combating transnational crimes and fostering peace in Thailand’s Southern Border Provinces (SBPs).

The connected borders remain a cornerstone of bilateral ties, with both nations agreeing to strengthen efforts in border management and tackling issues such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, cybercrime, international terrorism and extremism, she said.

"The cooperation will include information and intelligence sharing, as well as promoting moderation and best practices in deradicalisation programmes.”

According to Lada, Malaysian and Thai leaders also addressed the need for enhanced coordination among law enforcement and border management agencies to address emerging challenges such as online job scams, with timely and effective responses.

Both prime ministers commended the positive progress in the ongoing Peace Dialogue Process in the SBPs.

"The development of the Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP) reflects the mutual trust and confidence shared by the parties, providing a roadmap to create a conducive environment for lasting peace,” she said.

The visit also witnessed the signing of two MoUs - one on rubber industry cooperation and another on cultural exchange.

"These agreements are timely, particularly for the rubber industry, given the global focus on sustainability. They include R&D collaborations and exchanges of best practices, which will enhance the existing cooperation,” Lada said.

On the cultural front, Lada said Thailand and Malaysia agreed to deepen ties through initiatives such as the Asian Heritage Train and other collaborative projects.

Tourism collaboration under the "6 Countries, 1 Destination" initiative featured prominently in bilateral ties, comprising various activities aimed at easing border crossings, coordinating promotional campaigns and enhancing travel connectivity.

"It is not only a two-way tourism promotion but also a win-win cooperation for all participating countries and beyond,” she said.

Bernama

The Star

Asia News Network