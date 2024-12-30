SAC Chair: Some ethnic armed groups ignore calls for dialogue on conflicts

In a message sent to mark the 50th anniversary of Akha National Day, celebrated on December 28, the SAC Chairman emphasized the government’s efforts to prioritize national and public interests since assuming its responsibilities. This includes setting goals and implementing strategies to achieve nationwide inclusive development, as well as addressing armed conflicts in certain regions through political solutions and dialogue.
However, the Chairman noted that some ethnic armed groups continue to carry out acts of violence without considering the welfare of their regions and ethnic communities.
He highlighted that the Akha people have experienced significant socio-economic development by cooperating with the government’s initiatives. He urged the Akha community to maintain their cooperation with the government to ensure regional stability and socio-economic progress, thereby further elevating the interests of their region and ethnicity.
The Akha people, who settled in eastern Shan State as early as the 11th century, have historically lived in harmony with other ethnic groups in the region. Over generations, they have worked alongside the military to maintain regional stability and uphold the rule of law, the Chairman stated.
The Chairman also noted that eastern Shan State, home to the Akha people, has achieved remarkable progress in various sectors such as economy, society, education, and healthcare. As a result, Akha individuals are now serving diligently as military personnel and civil servants in various fields, contributing to national defence, education, healthcare, and governance.
Given their proximity to neighbouring countries like China, Laos, and Thailand, the Akha people play a crucial role in fostering friendly relations between border communities, ensuring border stability, and promoting cross-border trade. This, in turn, contributes to national development.
The Chairman concluded by acknowledging the Akha people’s historic contributions to the nation and expressed confidence in their continued efforts to create lasting legacies for the benefit of both the region and the country.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network