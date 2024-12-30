SAC Chair: Some ethnic armed groups ignore calls for dialogue on conflicts

In a message sent to mark the 50th anniversary of Akha National Day, celebrated on December 28, the SAC Chairman emphasized the government’s efforts to prioritize national and public interests since assuming its responsibilities. This includes setting goals and implementing strategies to achieve nationwide inclusive development, as well as addressing armed conflicts in certain regions through political solutions and dialogue.

However, the Chairman noted that some ethnic armed groups continue to carry out acts of violence without considering the welfare of their regions and ethnic communities.