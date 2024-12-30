13 Filipino surrogate mothers return home after royal pardon in Cambodia

The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), where they were welcomed by Philippine officials and escorted to a care facility in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on social media that the women would be provided with temporary shelter and assistance.
The 13 women were sentenced earlier in December by the Kandal Provincial Court to four years in prison, with two years suspended, for attempting to sell, buy or exchange human beings for cross-border transfer. The charges fell under Article 16 of Cambodia’s Law on Suppression of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation, as well as Article 27 of the Criminal Code. They were arrested in October in Prek Anhchanh commune in the province’s Mouk Kampoul district.
Their release was secured after King Norodom Sihamoni granted them a royal pardon, following a request from the Philippine embassy in Phnom Penh. The pardon facilitated their immediate repatriation.
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the Cambodian government for its humanitarian treatment of the women during the investigative and judicial processes.
“Their safe homecoming is a testament to the longstanding friendly relations between the Philippines and Cambodia and the firm commitment of both governments to combat human trafficking and other transnational crimes,” it said.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to remind the Filipino public that surrogacy is banned in Cambodia and any violation thereof is punishable under Cambodian law,” the department said.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla welcomed the return of the women, describing it as a significant victory against human trafficking.
“Now, we welcome back home our 13 kababayans [compatriots] who fell victim to human traffickers. Indeed, this is the best way to end the year, by delivering real justice for all in real-time," he stated, as quoted by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).
Department of Justice undersecretary-in-charge of IACAT Nicholas Felix L. Ty reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable groups from abuse and exploitation.
“The DOJ and IACAT remind all our kababayans to be cautious of offers that may seem too good to be true but could lead to exploitation. You may report suspicious activities or potential human trafficking incidents to the DOJ and IACAT. Your vigilance plays a key role in safeguarding our fellow Filipinos everywhere in the world,” Ty stated.
Meanwhile, Chou Bun Eng, secretary of state at Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior and permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) clarified that the royal pardon granted to the women should not be interpreted as leniency toward human trafficking offences in Cambodia.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network