13 Filipino surrogate mothers return home after royal pardon in Cambodia

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla welcomed the return of the women, describing it as a significant victory against human trafficking.

“Now, we welcome back home our 13 kababayans [compatriots] who fell victim to human traffickers. Indeed, this is the best way to end the year, by delivering real justice for all in real-time," he stated, as quoted by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Department of Justice undersecretary-in-charge of IACAT Nicholas Felix L. Ty reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable groups from abuse and exploitation.

“The DOJ and IACAT remind all our kababayans to be cautious of offers that may seem too good to be true but could lead to exploitation. You may report suspicious activities or potential human trafficking incidents to the DOJ and IACAT. Your vigilance plays a key role in safeguarding our fellow Filipinos everywhere in the world,” Ty stated.

Meanwhile, Chou Bun Eng, secretary of state at Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior and permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) clarified that the royal pardon granted to the women should not be interpreted as leniency toward human trafficking offences in Cambodia.

Niem Chheng

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network