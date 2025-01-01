Myanmar’s population declines slightly over 10 years, 2024 census reveals

The preliminary results were announced on December 31 at an event held at the International Convention Center 2 in Naypyidaw by U Myint Kyaing, Union Minister of Immigration and Population and Chairman of the Central Census Commission.
Tracing Myanmar’s population growth, the minister noted that it had steadily risen from 7.7 million in 1891 to 51.5 million in 2014. However, the 2024 figure, which includes estimates for inaccessible regions, reflects a marginal decline over the past decade. The decrease is attributed to three main factors: births, deaths, and migration. The final report will present a detailed analysis of these trends.
U Myint Kyaing emphasized the significance of demographic changes in shaping policies for education, healthcare, employment, and housing. He also highlighted that Myanmar’s population density is currently 76 people per square kilometre, with Yangon being the most densely populated region at 717 people per square kilometre, followed by Mandalay (203) and Nay Pyi Taw (160). Conversely, Chin State has the lowest density at 10 people per square kilometre, with Kachin and Kayah States at 25 each.
The census also revealed 7,772,076 households nationwide, with an average household size of 3.8 people. Kachin, Sagaing, and Taninthayi regions have the largest households, while Chin, Kayah, and Magway have the smallest. Urban and rural household sizes show minimal differences.
Data collection for the 2024 census included two types of questionnaires: a household form with 68 questions and an institutional form with 18 questions. The census covers a wide range of information, including internal and international migration, education, labour, disabilities, housing, births, and maternal mortality. These insights are expected to provide crucial indicators for national development.
The 2024 census data reflects trends from 2019 to 2024 and aims to support rapid decision-making in key sectors. While the current report focuses on population figures by township and urban/rural classifications, the detailed findings will be published in the main report in 2025.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network