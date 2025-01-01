Myanmar’s population declines slightly over 10 years, 2024 census reveals

The preliminary results were announced on December 31 at an event held at the International Convention Center 2 in Naypyidaw by U Myint Kyaing, Union Minister of Immigration and Population and Chairman of the Central Census Commission.

Tracing Myanmar’s population growth, the minister noted that it had steadily risen from 7.7 million in 1891 to 51.5 million in 2014. However, the 2024 figure, which includes estimates for inaccessible regions, reflects a marginal decline over the past decade. The decrease is attributed to three main factors: births, deaths, and migration. The final report will present a detailed analysis of these trends.