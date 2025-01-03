145 townships covered, 58 uncounted in 2024 Myanmar population census

"In the 2024 population and household census, there were townships that were able to complete the population census peacefully, and there were townships that were difficult to collect due to security and transportation conditions. Some townships could not be collected at all. However, the townships that could not be collected at all are only about 1 out of 6 nationwide. The population in the areas that cannot be collected is determined by using data such as demography, remote sensing technology, estimates by international consultants, and departmental statistics. We have calculated and presented the estimated population," said the Chairman of the Central Census Commission and Union Minister for Immigration and Population U Myint Kyaing.

The 2024 census was collected using the de facto method, and the enumerators went door-to-door in their assigned enumeration area using mobile tablets and computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI).

The Union Minister said, “The population in Myanmar obtained from the 2024 population and housing census is 51,316,756. In that list, the population obtained from the census in person is 32,191,407 and the population verified by demographics for areas that cannot be counted is 19,125,349. There are 1,5105,215 males and 17,086,192 females, so the number of females is higher. It is 46.9 per cent of men and 53.1 % of women.”